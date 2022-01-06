No. 1 South Carolina ends No. 13 LSU's 13-game win streak

Louisville forward Emily Engstler (21) is defended by Pittsburgh forward Amber Brown (5) and guard Jayla Everett (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Louisville won 81-39. Associated Press

South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson (3) reacts after scoring against LSU in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Aliyah Boston had 19 points and 18 rebounds, and top-ranked South Carolina beat No. 13 LSU 66-60 on Thursday night, ending the Tigers' 13-game winning streak.

Zia Cooke scored 17 points and Destanni Henderson had 16 for the Gamecocks (14-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference), who have won two straight since losing in overtime at Missouri in their SEC opener.

South Carolina trailed by six points at halftime but built a seven-point lead with 5:21 left. LSU (14-1, 2-1) twice got within three points but could not get closer.

Khayla Pointer scored 22 points for the Tigers and Alexis Morris added 14.

NO. 3 LOUISVILLE 81, PITTSBURGH 39

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Emily Engstler had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Hailey Van Lith also had 12 points and Louisville forced a season-high 35 turnovers as it routed Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals (13-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won 13 straight, and quickly pounced on a Panthers squad playing their first game since Dec. 22. Louisville held Pitt to season lows in shooting (26%) and points.

Emy Hayford had eight points for the Panthers (9-5, 0-3), while Rita Igbokwe had six points with 14 rebounds.

NO. 5 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 72, NO. 19 NORTH CAROLINA 45

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Elissa Cunane had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and North Carolina State rolled past North Carolina.

The Wolfpack (13-2, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) dominated the first quarter to build a huge lead and never trailed. N.C. State shot 42%, hit 11 3-pointers and finished with a 53-40 rebounding advantage.

Deja Kelly scored 21 points for UNC (13-1, 3-1), but she was largely alone in carrying the scoring load.

NO. 7 TENNESSEE 73, NO. 25 TEXAS A&M 45

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Jordan Horston had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Tennessee took charge in the second quarter to beat Texas A&M.

Tamari Key added nine points and 11 blocks for the Lady Vols (14-1, 3-0 Southeastern Conference).

Destiny Pitts scored 12 points to lead Texas A&M (10-4, 0-2).

NO. 10 MARYLAND 106, PENN STATE 78

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Diamond Miller scored a season-high 24 points, Ashley Owusu added 20, and Maryland never trailed as it routed Penn State.

The Terrapins (11-4, 2-1) bounced back from Sunday's 70-63 overtime loss at Indiana and won their 31st consecutive home game.

Makenna Marisa, the Big Ten's No. 3 scorer entering the night at 21.1 points per game, scored 24 of her 29 points in the second half for Penn State (7-6, 1-2).

NO. 18 BYU 76, SAN FRANCISCO 64

SAN FRANCISCO -- Paisley Harding scored 19 points, Lauren Gustin had 16 points and 14 rebounds, and BYU rolled past San Francisco in the delayed West Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Jasmine Gayles, a Northern Colorado transfer, led the Dons (6-7) with 22 points off the bench. Claudia Langarita added 15 points and Kennedy Dickie had 14, also off the bench.

BYU (11-1) led by 26 points midway through the third quarter before San Francisco made it closer late.

NO. 21 KENTUCKY 84, NO. 15 GEORIGA 76

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Rhyne Howard scored 17 of her 30 points in the fourth quarter and Kentucky beat Georgia.

The Wildcats (8-3, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), who hadn't played since Dec. 19 with their first two conference games postponed because of COVID-19, were 10 of 17 in the fourth quarter with a pair of 3s. Howard scored Kentucky's last nine points.

Jenna Staiti, who missed the last two games because of COVID-19, scored a season-high 26 points for Georgia (12-3, 1-2).

NORTHWESTERN 77, NO. 22 IOWA 69

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Veronica Burton scored 25 points and led Northwestern during an 11-3 run in the final minutes as the Wildcats beat Iowa.

Melannie Daley added 22 points as Northwestern (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) won its sixth straight. The Wildcats which hadn't played in nearly three weeks since having their game against Oregon canceled and two Big Ten games postponed.

Caitlin Clark had 30 points for Iowa (7-4, 1-1) and Monika Czinano scored 20.

___

