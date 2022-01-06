Burton leads late run, Northwestern beats No. 22 Iowa women

Iowa players, from left, Kate Martin, Kylie Feuerbach and Caitlin Clark celebrate with guard Gabbie Marshall (24) after Marshall made a 3-point basket against Northwestern during an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Associated Press

Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) makes a basket over Northwestern forwards Caileigh Walsh (10) and Courtney Shaw (15) during an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Associated Press

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks to shoot as Northwestern forward Courtney Shaw (15) chases during an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Associated Press

Northwestern head coach Joe McKeown, left, talks with an official during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Associated Press

Northwestern guards Veronica Burton (12) and Jillian Brown (4) celebrate after an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Associated Press

Northwestern guard Melannie Daley (21) makes a 3-point basket against Iowa during an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Associated Press

Iowa's McKenna Warnock (14) pulls down a rebound against Northwestern forward Paige Mott during an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Veronica Burton scored 25 points and led Northwestern during an 11-3 run in the final minutes as the Wildcats beat No. 22 Iowa 77-69 on Thursday night.

It was the sixth-straight win for Northwestern (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten), which hadn't played in nearly three weeks since having its game against Oregon canceled and two Big Ten games postponed. It was its third win in a row against Iowa (7-4, 1-1).

Burton was 6-of-13 shooting that included a pair of 3-pointers and was 11 of 13 from the free-throw line. Melannie Daley added 22 points.

Iowa's leading scorer Caitlin Clark, averaging 24.1 points, had 30 against the Wildcats. Monika Czinano had 20 points and McKenna Warnock 14.

The Wildcats took the lead at 6:33 remaining in the third quarter and stretched it to 66-59 with about seven minutes to go in the fourth. The Hawkeyes tied it at 66 with 2:54 remaining with the help of Warnock's 3-pointer.



Burton then forced a turnover and scored on a fast-break layup and added four straight free throws. Daley made four free throws and the Wildcats led 76-66 with 21 seconds left.

Iowa plays at Nebraska while Northwestern hosts Ohio State on Sunday.

___

