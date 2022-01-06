Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 1/6/2022 3:30 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.61 to $79.46 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.19 to $81.99 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $2.30 a gallon. February heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.48 a gallon. February natural gas fell 7 cents to $3.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $35.90 to $1,789.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 98 cents to $22.19 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents to $4.35 a pound.
The dollar fell to 115.96 Japanese yen from 116.16 yen. The euro fell to $1.1288 from $1.1311.
Article Comments
