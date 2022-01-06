Conagra, Humana fall; Stitch Fix, Lamb Weston rise

 

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Conagra Brands Inc., down 62 cents to $33.53.

 

The maker of Chef Boyardee and other packaged foods reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter profits.

Vocera Communications Inc., up $16.65 to $79.17.

Medical device maker Stryker is buying the hospital mobile communications company for about $2.97 billion.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., up $4.70 to $67.82.

The frozen french fry maker reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Stitch Fix Inc., up $1.81 to $19.44.

The online clothing retailer announced a $150 million stock buyback program.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., up $1.48 to $108.14.

The sporting goods retailer raised its profit forecast for 2021.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., down $7.43 to $46.10.

The recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal reported weak fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Humana Inc., down $88.30 to $367.53.

The health insurer cut its 2022 membership growth forecast for its individual Medicare Advantage products.

ConocoPhillips, up $2.84 to $78.49.

Energy stocks made solid gains as crude oil prices rose.

