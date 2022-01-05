Texas A&M-CC, NW State meet

Northwestern State (3-11, 0-0) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (11-3, 0-0)

, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State is taking on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in a postseason game at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi won against Sul Ross State 101-49 on Friday, while Northwestern State came up short in a 104-68 game to Baylor on Dec. 12.

LEADING THE WAY: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Isaac Mushila has averaged 14.1 points and 8.5 rebounds while Trevian Tennyson has put up 11.4 points. For the Demons, Kendal Coleman has averaged 15.1 points and 8.2 rebounds while Cedric Garrett has put up 7.2 points.MIGHTY MUSHILA: Across 14 appearances this year, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Mushila has shot 61.5 percent.

SLIPPING AT 72: Northwestern State is 0-11 when it allows at least 72 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

FLOOR SPACING: Northwestern State's Garrett has attempted 48 3-pointers and connected on 25 percent of them, and is 2 for 9 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi offense has scored 80.3 points per game this season, ranking the Islanders 27th nationally. The Northwestern State defense has allowed 81.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 299th).

