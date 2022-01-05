Chicago cancels classes for a 2nd day after failing to reach agreement with teachers union over COVID-19 protocols
Updated 1/5/2022 7:59 PM
CHICAGO -- Chicago cancels classes for a 2nd day after failing to reach agreement with teachers union over COVID-19 protocols.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.