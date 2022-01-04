American defender Mauricio Cuevas signs with Club Brugge

American defender Mauricio Cuevas says he has left the LA Galaxy to sign with Belgium's Club Brugge.

The 18-year-old right back announced the move Tuesday on Twitter.

Cuevas has played for the U.S. Under-17 team and made 20 appearances over the past two seasons with the second-tier LA Galaxy II in the League Championship of the United Soccer League.

