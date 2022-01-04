American defender Mauricio Cuevas signs with Club Brugge
Updated 1/4/2022 2:59 PM
American defender Mauricio Cuevas says he has left the LA Galaxy to sign with Belgium's Club Brugge.
The 18-year-old right back announced the move Tuesday on Twitter.
Cuevas has played for the U.S. Under-17 team and made 20 appearances over the past two seasons with the second-tier LA Galaxy II in the League Championship of the United Soccer League.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.