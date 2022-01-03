Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower
Updated 1/3/2022 3:46 PM
Wheat for Mar. lost 12.75 cents at $7.58 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 4 cents at $5.8925 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 2.25 cents at $6.8075 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 15.25 cents at $13.44 a bushel.
Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle lost .78 cent at $1.3892 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .62 cent at $1.6625 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .35 cent at $.8112 a pound.
