Blackhawks G Fleury removed from NHL's COVID-19 protocol
Updated 1/2/2022 12:27 PM
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday.
Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks.
Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goaltender Collin Delia was reassigned to Rockford of the American Hockey League.
The Blackhawks host the Calgary Flames on Sunday night.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
