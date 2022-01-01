Washington hosts New Jersey after Ovechkin's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit Washington after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 3-1 win against the Red Wings.

The Capitals have gone 6-2-0 against division opponents. Washington is fifth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Ovechkin with 24.

The Devils are 4-4-2 against Metropolitan teams. New Jersey has scored 91 goals and ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Jesper Bratt leads the team with nine.

In their last meeting on Oct. 21, Washington won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin has 50 total points for the Capitals, 24 goals and 26 assists. Evgeny Kuznetsov has four goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

Bratt leads the Devils with 20 total assists and has 29 points. Jack Hughes has five goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Devils: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .872 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Lars Eller: day to day (illness).

Devils: Christian Jaros: out (covid-19), P.K. Subban: out (covid-19), Ryan Graves: day to day (health protocols), Jesper Bratt: day to day (illness), Jimmy Vesey: out (covid-19), Nico Hischier: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.