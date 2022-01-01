 

Washington hosts New Jersey after Ovechkin's 2-goal game

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted1/1/2022 7:00 AM

New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

 

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit Washington after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 3-1 win against the Red Wings.

The Capitals have gone 6-2-0 against division opponents. Washington is fifth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Ovechkin with 24.

The Devils are 4-4-2 against Metropolitan teams. New Jersey has scored 91 goals and ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Jesper Bratt leads the team with nine.

In their last meeting on Oct. 21, Washington won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin has 50 total points for the Capitals, 24 goals and 26 assists. Evgeny Kuznetsov has four goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

Bratt leads the Devils with 20 total assists and has 29 points. Jack Hughes has five goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Devils: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .872 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Lars Eller: day to day (illness).

Devils: Christian Jaros: out (covid-19), P.K. Subban: out (covid-19), Ryan Graves: day to day (health protocols), Jesper Bratt: day to day (illness), Jimmy Vesey: out (covid-19), Nico Hischier: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 