Anaheim faces Colorado, looks to break 3-game slide

Anaheim Ducks (17-10-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (17-8-2, fourth in the Central)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim comes into the matchup with Colorado after losing three games in a row.

The Avalanche are 9-4-0 in conference games. Colorado averages 11.4 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording 4.2 goals and 7.2 assists per game.

The Ducks are 11-7-5 in Western Conference play. Anaheim is 14th in the league with 31.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 24, Colorado won 5-2. Nazem Kadri recorded a team-high 2 points for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 14 goals, adding 16 assists and totaling 30 points. Valeri Nichushkin has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 20 total assists and has 22 points. Trevor Zegras has 8 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 8.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-2-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Devon Toews: out (health and safety protocols), Gabriel Landeskog: out (lower-body), Ryan Murray: day to day (lower body), Cale Makar: out (health and safety protocols).

Ducks: Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Cam Fowler: day to day (upper-body), Trevor Zegras: out (health protocols), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.