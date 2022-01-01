Pistons take on the Spurs on 4-game slide

San Antonio Spurs (14-19, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to end its four-game skid when the Pistons play San Antonio.

The Pistons are 3-13 in home games. Detroit has a 1-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spurs are 7-10 in road games. San Antonio leads the Western Conference with 28.5 assists. Dejounte Murray paces the Spurs with 8.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Spurs won 144-109 in the last matchup on Dec. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Pistons. Jerami Grant is averaging 20.1 points over the past 10 games for Detroit.

Murray is averaging 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 1-9, averaging 103.0 points, 41.7 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 118.8 points, 48.4 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (health protocols), Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Isaiah Stewart: out (health protocols), Saben Lee: out (health protocols), Frank Jackson: out (ankle), Killian Hayes: out (health protocols), Isaiah Livers: day to day (foot), Chris Smith: day to day (reconditioning), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Spurs: Dejounte Murray: out (health and safety protocols), Devontae Cacok: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.