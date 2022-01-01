 

Fritz, Isner give Americans win over Canada at the ATP Cup

  • United States' Taylor Fritz waves after his win over Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    United States' Taylor Fritz waves after his win over Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Associated Press

  • United States' John Isner hits a forehand to Canada's Brayden Schnur match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    United States' John Isner hits a forehand to Canada's Brayden Schnur match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Associated Press

  • Roman Safiullin of Russia plays a shot against France's Arthur Rinderknech during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Roman Safiullin of Russia plays a shot against France's Arthur Rinderknech during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Associated Press

  • Arthur Rinderknech of France plays a shot against Russia's Roman Safiullin during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Arthur Rinderknech of France plays a shot against Russia's Roman Safiullin during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Associated Press

  • Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime hits a backhand to United States' Taylor Fritz during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime hits a backhand to United States' Taylor Fritz during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Associated Press

  • Canada's Brayden Schnur hits a forehand to United States' John Isner during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Canada's Brayden Schnur hits a forehand to United States' John Isner during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Associated Press

  • United States' John Isner hits a forehand to Canada's Brayden Schnur match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    United States' John Isner hits a forehand to Canada's Brayden Schnur match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Associated Press

  • Arthur Rinderknech of France plays a shot against Russia's Roman Safiullin during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Arthur Rinderknech of France plays a shot against Russia's Roman Safiullin during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Associated Press

  • United States' Taylor Fritz celebrates his win over Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    United States' Taylor Fritz celebrates his win over Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Associated Press

  • Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime hits a forehand to United States' Taylor Fritz during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime hits a forehand to United States' Taylor Fritz during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/1/2022 10:34 PM

SYDNEY -- John Isner and Taylor Fritz beat their Canadian opponents Sunday to give the United States a winning 2-0 lead in their ATP Cup match.

Isner beat Brayden Schnur 6-1, 6-4 in 66 minutes to give the Americans the early lead. Schnur was a late replacement for Denis Shapovalov, who withdrew from the opening singles match Sunday due to fatigue. The Canadian is recovering from having contracted COVID-19 at a recent tournament in the Middle East.

 

Fritz then came from a set down to beat No. 11-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4 and clinch the match ahead of the doubles.

Isner saved the only break point he faced.

'I surprised myself with how well I played out here,' Isner said in his on-court interview. 'You always work hard in the offseason, but you never really know what could happen in that first match of the year.'

Isner broke twice in the first set and used his strong serve to capitalize on the advantage. The American hit 10 aces and won 46% of his return points.

'I actually really like this court. It's not too fast, which I prefer. It gives me a little time to swing out on my shots being so big. That helps me out a lot,' Isner said.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In the other day match Sunday, defending champions Russia got off to a strong start when Roman Safiullin beat Arthur Rinderknech of France 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

In night matches, Italy played Australia and Germany took on Britain.

On the opening day Saturday, Argentina and Spain both cruised to 3-0 victories over Georgia and Chile, respectively. Serbia, despite playing without No. 1 Novak Djokovic, beat Norway 2-1 and Poland took advantage of Stefanos Tsitsipas' injury-enforced absence in singles to beat Greece 2-1.

The 16 teams are dividing into four groups, with the winners of each group advancing to the semifinals on Jan. 7 and 8. The final is scheduled for Jan. 9.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 