Michigan DB Dax Hill with team during Orange Bowl warm up

By RALPH D. RUSSO
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/31/2021 6:28 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Michigan defensive back Dax Hill was with the team Saturday and going through early warmups for the Orange Bowl against No. 3 Georgia.

Hill did not join the team in South Florida until Thursday.

 

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday that Michigan's second-leading tackler had not been with the team throughout the week of preparation for the College Football Playoff semifinal, but declined to give a reason why.

Harbaugh said Hill was questionable to play against Georgia.

'He's working through something right now,' Harbaugh said.


Hill was on the field in a T-shirt, going through light drills with the other defensive backs more than an hour before kickoff, when only specialists are on the field in pads.

