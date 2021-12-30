 

Barcelona's COVID-19 outbreak swells to 10 players

  • Barcelona's Sergino Dest, left, plays the ball next to Betis' Juanmi during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Betis at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

    Barcelona's Sergino Dest, left, plays the ball next to Betis' Juanmi during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Betis at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Associated Press

 
By STEVE DOUGLAS
Associated Press
 
 
Posted12/30/2021 7:00 AM

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Barcelona squad swelled to 10 on Thursday, potentially jeopardizing the team's return to league play after Spain's winter break of nearly two weeks.

SergiÃ±o Dest, Philippe Coutinho and Abde Ezzalzouli are the latest players to contract COVID-19, Barcelona said. They are self-isolating at home and the team said they were 'in good health.'

 

The club already announced this week that Ousmane DembÃ©lÃ©, Samuel Umtiti, Gavi, Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde, Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves had tested positive and were isolating.

Barcelona is also depleted by injuries going into Sunday's match at Mallorca in seventh place.

Real Madrid said Wednesday that four players - Vinicius Jr., Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga - tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sunday's game against Getafe.

During the break, Dest and Vinicius had posted photos on Instagram of their respective trips to Miami. They included court-side photos at a Miami Heat basketball game and pictures with star Jimmy Butler. Vinicius' account included one of him with Heat guard Tyler Herro. They all wore masks in the photos.

On Wednesday, the Heat was unable to meet the NBA's requirement of eight available players for the game against San Antonio, leading to it being postponed. Miami had 12 players listed as out because of a combination of injuries and positive virus tests.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 