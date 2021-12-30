Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 12/30/2021 3:54 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 43 cents to $76.99 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 9 cents to $79.32 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 3 cents to $2.30 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.40 a gallon. February natural gas fell 46 cents to $3.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $9.30 to $1,814.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 21 cents to $23.06 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $4.39 a pound.
The dollar rose to 115.07 Japanese yen from 114.97 yen. The euro fell to $1.1326 from $1.1344.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.