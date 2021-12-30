Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. fell 8 cents at $7.7975 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 9.50 cents at $5.96 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 8.75 cents at $6.8650 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans dropped 28.75 cents at $13.2775 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .35 cent at $1.3905 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained .45 cent at $1.6632 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs dropped 1.12 cents at $.8270 a pound.