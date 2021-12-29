Bulls beat Hawks for 2nd time in 3 nights, run streak to 5

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan calls his player during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Associated Press

Chicago Bulls forward Tyler Cook reacts after scoring a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. The Bulls won 131-117. Associated Press

Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish, right, shoots against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Associated Press

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, left, shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Associated Press

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, left, drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Zach LaVine scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks for the second time in three nights, 131-117 on Wednesday.

The Bulls extended their winning streak to a season-high five games. The Hawks, who are playing without 15 players due to the NBA's health and safety protocols and injuries, lost for the fifth time in six games.

Trey Young scored 26 points, and Clint Capela added 18 for the Hawks in the opener of a six-game trip.

The Bulls shot 61.9% and had a season-high with 38 assists. They beat the Hawks 130-118 on Monday night in Atlanta.

LaVine punctuated his performance with a. 360 dunk that extended the Bulls' lead to 119-96 with 6:44 left. Nicola Vucevic had 16 points and a season-high 20 rebounds for Chicago. DeMar DeRozan scored 20 pointts, and guard Coby White had 17 points and 12 assists. Reserve guard Ayo Dosunmu converted 6 of 7 shots and finished with 14 points, as did Javonte Green.

The Bulls made 40 of 43 field goal attempts in the first half (69.8%), including 6 of 10 three-point attempts.

The Bulls had an 18-1 run to end the first half with a 74-53 lead. They were credited with 24 assists in the first half without point guard Lonzo Ball, who is in health and safety protocols.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Chris Clemons and Cameron Oliver were signed to 10-day contracts. Wes Iwundu was activated from the NBA's health and safety protocol. The Hawks have 12 players in protocols, which has caused coach Nate McMillan to play Young, Cam Reddish, Capela and Skylar Mays, a two-way guard, longer than he'd prefer. 'We really don't have subs for them,' McMillan said. 'There are times we're having to put four-five guys out there who don't know our system. We're giving them basic sets.'

Bulls: Marko Simonovic entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. Simonovic is the 17th Bulls player to enter the protocols this season. F Patrick Williams (ligament tear) had pins removed from his left wrist, but interim coach Chris Fleming didn't know how this would affect Williams' rehab schedule. Williams was expected to miss the regular season.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Cleveland on Friday night.

Bulls: At Indiana on Friday.