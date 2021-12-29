Grains mixed, livestock higher.
Updated 12/29/2021 11:32 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. rose 1.50 cents at $7.8975 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 5.75 cents at $6.0625 a bushel; Mar. oats was down 10.75 cents at $6.9525 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 9.75 cents at $13.53 a bushel.
Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle rose 1.58 cents at $1.3930 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up 2 cents at $1.6537 a pound; Feb. lean hogs gained 1.20 cents at $.8407 a pound.
