Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Wheat for Mar. rose 4.25 cents at $7.8775 a bushel; Mar. corn gained .75 cent at $6.0550 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 7.25 cents at $6.9525 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans dropped 2.75 cents at $13.5650 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .93 cent at $1.3940 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 2.32 cents at $1.6587 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs gained 1.20 cents at $.8382 a pound.