 

Hugo Maradona, younger brother of Diego, dies at 52

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/28/2021 8:47 AM

NAPLES, Italy -- Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of Diego Maradona and a former soccer player, has died. He was 52.

Italian club Napoli announced the death on Tuesday. No cause of death was provided.

 

The younger Maradona was purchased by Napoli in 1987 on Diego's urging and loaned to Ascoli. He also played for Rayo Vallecano, Rapid Vienna and several other clubs around the world. He lived in the Naples area.

Hugo's death comes 13 months after Diego Maradona died of a heart attack at the age of 60 after having brain surgery two weeks earlier.

'The thoughts of club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, vice president Edoardo De Laurentiis, officials, coaching staff, the players and the whole SSC Napoli family are with the Maradona family after the sad passing of Hugo,' Napoli said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 