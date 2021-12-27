'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc VallÃ©e dead at 58

FILE - Actor Jake Gyllenhaal, left, and director Jean-Marc VallÃ©e attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle party at the Windsor Arms Hotel during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6, 2014, in Toronto. Director and producer Jean-Marc VallÃ©e, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series 'Big Little Lies' and whose 2013 drama 'Dallas Buyers Club' earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died, his representative Bumble Ward said Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. He was 58. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - Jean-Marc VallÃ©e arrives at the 29th American Cinematheque Awards honoring Reese Witherspoon at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on Oct. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. Director and producer Jean-Marc VallÃ©e, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series 'Big Little Lies' and whose 2013 drama 'Dallas Buyers Club' earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died, his representative Bumble Ward said Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. He was 58. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Director and producer Jean-Marc VallÃ©e, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series 'Big Little Lies' and whose 2013 drama 'Dallas Buyers Club' earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died. He was 58.

His representative Bumble Ward said Sunday that VallÃ©e died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, over the weekend.

VallÃ©e was acclaimed for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking, directing stars including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal over the past decade.

He directed Emily Blunt in 2009's 'The Young Victoria' and became a sought-after name in Hollywood after 'Dallas Buyers Club,' featuring Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, earned six Academy Awards nominations, including best picture.

He often shot with natural light and hand-held cameras and gave actors freedom to improvise the script and move around within a scene's location. The crew roamed up and down the Pacific Coast Trail to shoot Witherspoon in 2014's 'Wild."

'They can move anywhere they want,' the Canadian filmmaker said of his actors in a 2014 interview with The Associated Press. 'It's giving the importance to storytelling, emotion, characters. I try not to interfere too much. I don't need to cut performances. Often, the cinematographer and I were like, 'This location sucks. It's not very nice. But, hey, that's life.''

He re-teamed with Witherspoon to direct the first season of 'Big Little Lies' in 2017, and directed Adams in 2018'²s 'Sharp Objects,' also for HBO. VallÃ©e won DGA awards for both.

AP Film Writer Jake Coyle contributed to this report.