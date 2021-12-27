Polish president vetoes media bill that targeted US company
Posted12/27/2021 7:00 AM
WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's president on Monday said he has decided to veto a media bill that would have forced U.S. company Discovery to give up its controlling share in TVN, a Polish TV network.
President Andrzej Duda noted that the bill was unpopular with many Poles and would have dealt a blow to Poland's reputation as a place to do business.
