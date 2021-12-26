Houston faces Charlotte on 3-game losing streak

Houston Rockets (10-23, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (17-17, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup against Charlotte after losing three straight games.

The Hornets have gone 8-4 in home games. Charlotte ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Mason Plumlee averaging 2.4.

The Rockets are 3-16 on the road. Houston is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rockets won 146-143 in overtime in the last matchup on Nov. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, eight assists and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Christian Wood is averaging 17.2 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Rockets. Eric Gordon is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 115.0 points, 42.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points per game.

Rockets: 3-7, averaging 110.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Martin: out (health and safety protocols).

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (thigh).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.