The Latest: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce ruled out with COVID-19

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The Chiefs won 34-28. Associated Press

The Latest from Week 16 of the NFL (all times EST):

11:40 a.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce, starting linebacker Nick Bolton and starting right tackle Lucas Niang on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The three players tested positive for COVID-19 last week and missed every practice, but the Chiefs had activated each from the list by the Saturday afternoon deadline to give them a chance of playing at home against Pittsburgh. All three needed to pass protocols on Sunday morning, though, and none did.

The Chiefs did get some good news Saturday when wide receiver Tyreek Hill tested out of protocol. He didn't practice all week and is expected to start as usual against the Steelers.

