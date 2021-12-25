Harris, 76ers to visit Beal, Wizards

Philadelphia 76ers (16-16, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-15, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers visit Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards in Eastern Conference play Sunday.

The Wizards are 11-9 in conference games. Washington ranks eighth in the league with 35.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 6.9.

The 76ers are 10-10 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia is 6-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Beal is averaging 23.3 points and 5.9 assists over the past 10 games for Washington.

Andre Drummond is averaging six points and 9.3 rebounds for the 76ers. Seth Curry is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 106.1 points, 38.7 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 102.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out (health and safety protocols), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Georges Niang: out (health and safety protocols), Danny Green: out (health protocols), Shake Milton: out (health and safety protocols), Andre Drummond: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.