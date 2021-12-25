Detroit plays San Antonio on 9-game road slide

Detroit Pistons (5-26, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (13-18, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to stop its nine-game road losing streak when the Pistons play San Antonio.

The Spurs are 6-9 on their home court. San Antonio ranks fifth in the NBA with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 4.1 offensive boards.

The Pistons have gone 2-14 away from home. Detroit is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Jerami Grant is averaging 20.1 points for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 117.1 points, 47.9 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 104.2 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: day to day (health protocols), Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Isaiah Stewart: day to day (health protocols), Saben Lee: day to day (health protocols), Killian Hayes: day to day (health protocols), Isaiah Livers: day to day (conidtioning), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.