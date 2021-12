Antetokounmpo not on injury report after COVID absence

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, drives to the basket past Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Boston.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Boston. Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) brings the ball upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Boston. Associated Press

MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo could be returning to action for the Milwaukee Bucks just in time for Christmas, as he isn't listed on the Bucks' injury report for Saturday's game.

That doesn't guarantee the two-time MVP will be be back on the court for the holiday matchup against the Boston Celtics after spending time in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Milwaukee has gone 3-2 over the five-game stretch without Antetokounmpo. He ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring (27.0) and sixth in rebounding (11.6).

The Bucks' injury report also doesn't include forward Bobby Portis, and lists guard Donte DiVincenzo as questionable due to the health and safety protocols.

Portis hasn't played since Dec. 15 due to the protocols. DiVincenzo hasn't played since tearing a ligament in his left ankle in a first-round playoff series with Miami last season, but he was expected to make his season debut just before the protocols made him unavailable last week.

