Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

A man dressed as Santa Claus performs during a Christmas event by the Sao Paulo Invisible NGO that hands out food to the homeless in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Associated Press

A man enters to vote at a polling station during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Associated Press

The Gomez Resendiz family applauds after placing a giant statue of Baby Jesus during preparations for Christmas celebrations at a plaza in the Iztapalapa borough of Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Associated Press

Aquarist Volmer Salvador swims inside a tank at the AquaRio aquarium dressed in a Santa Claus costume during the Christmas season in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Associated Press

A box holds marked ballots as a man drops his ballot into it at a polling station during the presidential runoff election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Associated Press

Relatives carry a coffin containing the remains of Guatemalan migrant Daniel Arnulfo Perez Uxla in El Tejar, Guatemala, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Perez Uxla, 41, was one of the fifty-six people killed when a truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in Tuxtla, Mexico on Dec. 9. Associated Press

Children smile for the camera during a Christmas food donation by "Covid Sem Fome" or Covid Without Hunger, a non-governmental organization that works to releave hunger in the Jardim Gramacho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Associated Press

Jose Ivanildo, who lost the use of his legs due to infantile paralysis, uses a skate board as he begs for money at a traffic light dressed as Santa Claus in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. The 48-year-old, known as "Ivanildo do Skate," said that the COVID-19 pandemic has made people scared to open their windows. Associated Press

A woman spreads incense as the coffins are brought to a protest against violence in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan, Guatemala, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. A dozen people were slain in Chiquix, a village that has been involved in a years-long territorial dispute with Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan over water and land access with a nearby town, police said. Associated Press

A voter marks a candidate during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Associated Press

Children participate in a traditional street race of "carruchas," the name for makeshift wooden cars in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Associated Press

DEC 17 '" 23, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or

published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

