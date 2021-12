Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

Children participate in a traditional street race of "carruchas," the name for makeshift wooden cars in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Associated Press

A voter marks a candidate during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Associated Press

A woman spreads incense as the coffins are brought to a protest against violence in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan, Guatemala, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. A dozen people were slain in Chiquix, a village that has been involved in a years-long territorial dispute with Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan over water and land access with a nearby town, police said. Associated Press

Jose Ivanildo, who lost the use of his legs due to infantile paralysis, uses a skate board as he begs for money at a traffic light dressed as Santa Claus in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. The 48-year-old, known as "Ivanildo do Skate," said that the COVID-19 pandemic has made people scared to open their windows. Associated Press

Children smile for the camera during a Christmas food donation by "Covid Sem Fome" or Covid Without Hunger, a non-governmental organization that works to releave hunger in the Jardim Gramacho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Associated Press

Relatives carry a coffin containing the remains of Guatemalan migrant Daniel Arnulfo Perez Uxla in El Tejar, Guatemala, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Perez Uxla, 41, was one of the fifty-six people killed when a truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in Tuxtla, Mexico on Dec. 9. Associated Press

A box holds marked ballots as a man drops his ballot into it at a polling station during the presidential runoff election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Associated Press

Aquarist Volmer Salvador swims inside a tank at the AquaRio aquarium dressed in a Santa Claus costume during the Christmas season in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Associated Press

The Gomez Resendiz family applauds after placing a giant statue of Baby Jesus during preparations for Christmas celebrations at a plaza in the Iztapalapa borough of Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Associated Press

A man enters to vote at a polling station during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Associated Press