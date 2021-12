List of books Joan Didion's published books

FILE - Author Joan Didion poses for a photograph in her New York apartment, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2007. Didion, the revered author and essayist whose provocative social commentary and detached, methodical literary voice made her a uniquely clear-eyed critic of a uniquely turbulent time, has died. She was 87. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Below is a list of published books, in reverse chronological order, by late author Joan Didion.

'úLet Me Tell You What I Mean,'Ě 2021, Alfred A. Knopf.

'úSouth and West: From a Notebook,'Ě 2017, Alfred A. Knopf.

'úBlue Nights,'Ě 2011, Alfred A. Knopf.

'úWe Tell Ourselves Stories in Order to Live: Collected Nonfiction,'Ě 2006, Alfred A. Knopf.

'úThe Year of Magical Thinking,'Ě 2005, Alfred A. Knopf.

'úWhere I Was From,'Ě 2003, Alfred A. Knopf.

'úPolitical Fictions,'Ě 2001, Alfred A. Knopf.

'úThe Last Thing He Wanted,'Ě 1996, Alfred A. Knopf.

'úAfter Henry,'Ě 1992, Simon & Schuster.

'úMiami,'Ě 1987, Simon & Schuster.

'úDemocracy,'Ě 1984, Simon & Schuster.

'úThe White Album,'Ě 1979, Simon & Schuster.

'úThe Book of Common Prayer,'Ě 1977, Simon & Schuster.

'úPlay it As It Lays,'Ě 1970, Farrar, Straus & Giroux.

'úSlouching Towards Bethlehem,'Ě 1968, Farrar, Straus & Giroux.

'úRun River,'Ě 1961, Astor-Honor Inc.