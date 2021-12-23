List of books Joan Didion's published books

FILE - Author Joan Didion poses for a photograph in her New York apartment, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2007. Didion, the revered author and essayist whose provocative social commentary and detached, methodical literary voice made her a uniquely clear-eyed critic of a uniquely turbulent time, has died. She was 87. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Below is a list of published books, in reverse chronological order, by late author Joan Didion.

'Let Me Tell You What I Mean,' 2021, Alfred A. Knopf.

'South and West: From a Notebook,' 2017, Alfred A. Knopf.

'Blue Nights,' 2011, Alfred A. Knopf.

'We Tell Ourselves Stories in Order to Live: Collected Nonfiction,' 2006, Alfred A. Knopf.

'The Year of Magical Thinking,' 2005, Alfred A. Knopf.

'Where I Was From,' 2003, Alfred A. Knopf.

'Political Fictions,' 2001, Alfred A. Knopf.

'The Last Thing He Wanted,' 1996, Alfred A. Knopf.

'After Henry,' 1992, Simon & Schuster.

'Miami,' 1987, Simon & Schuster.

'Democracy,' 1984, Simon & Schuster.

'The White Album,' 1979, Simon & Schuster.

'The Book of Common Prayer,' 1977, Simon & Schuster.

'Play it As It Lays,' 1970, Farrar, Straus & Giroux.

'Slouching Towards Bethlehem,' 1968, Farrar, Straus & Giroux.

'Run River,' 1961, Astor-Honor Inc.