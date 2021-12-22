Texas A&M won't play in Gator Bowl due to COVID-19 issues

No. 23 Texas A&M won't play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries, the team announced Wednesday.

'It is unfortunate, but we just don't have enough scholarship players available to field a team,' Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said in a news release.

The Aggies (8-4) were scheduled to leave for Jacksonville on Sunday. The team did not provide any details on the COVID-19 issues or injuries on the team.

'It is heartbreaking for our players, coaches, staff and fans that we are not able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,' athletic director Ross Bjork said. 'Postseason football is the pinnacle of the season and when the opportunity is lost, it hurts on many levels.'

'As we have learned in the last 21 months of this health challenge, the well-being and safety of our student-athletes is paramount,' he continued. 'Our players poured their heart and soul into this season and we appreciate their dedication as Aggies. Aggie football is on track for long-term success and we know that the best is yet to come.'

The Aggies had an up-and-down season where they went 4-4 in Southeastern Conference play. They beat Alabama on Oct. 9 when the Crimson Tide was ranked No. 1 but wrapped up the season with a disappointing 27-24 loss at LSU.

