Grains, livestock higher.
Updated 12/22/2021 11:19 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. rose 26.50 cents at $8.1250 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 8 cents at $6.0425 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 14.50 cents at $6.79 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 21.75 cents at $13.31 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle rose .68 cent at $1.3540 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.68 cents at $1.6105 a pound; Feb. lean hogs gained 2.60 cents at $.8302 a pound.
Article Comments
