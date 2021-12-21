Nketiah treble, Patino debut goal as Arsenal advances in cup
LONDON -- Even after scoring a hat trick for Arsenal, Eddie Nketiah was momentarily upstaged by another academy graduate. It's not often a teenager scores on his debut.
Eleven minutes after coming off the bench, Charlie Patino completed a 5-1 victory over Sunderland to send Arsenal into the semifinals of the League Cup on Tuesday.
The stoppage-time goal at Emirates Stadium saw the 18-year-old midfielder prod in a shot after Nicolas PÃ©pÃ© rolled the ball into the penalty area.
PÃ©pÃ© was also Arsenal's second scorer in the first half after Nketiah netted the opener from close range in the 17th minute against the third-tier side.
After Nathan Broadhead pulled one back, Nketiah's back-heeled flick restored Arsenal's two-goal advantage four minutes into the second half. Nketiah completed his treble in the 58th minute after getting on the end of PÃ©pÃ©'s cross.
It's another encouraging result for Arsenal, which is fourth in the Premier League as it tries to end a five-season exile from the Champions League.
The League Cup semifinal lineup will be completed Wednesday when Chelsea goes to Brentford, Liverpool plays Leicester and Tottenham hosts West Ham.
___
