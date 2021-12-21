 

Deaths of Illinois man, 2 sons deemed a triple homicide

 
BELVIDERE, Ill. -- Police are investigating the deaths of a man and his two young sons found in a northern Illinois home as a triple homicide as they search for the dead man's missing vehicle.

Belvidere police said Monday that Andrew Hintt, 31, and his two sons, 5 and 7, had apparently died from gunshot wounds. Autopsies on the victims were pending.

 

Four shell casings were found at the scene, but no weapons have been recovered, police said.

Officers found their bodies Sunday night after a landlord called 911 after being contacted by the boy's mother, who had not heard from anyone with the family, police said.

Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody said the deaths are being investigated as a triple homicide.

'Whoever did this horrific act is truly evil,' he said Monday during a news conference.

Officers are searching for Hintt's vehicle, a silver or gray 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk with Illinois registration: CT92923.

Police asked anyone who knows anything about the vehicle's whereabouts or anything else regarding the case to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135 or Boone County Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.

Belvidere is located in Boone County about 12 miles (19.3 kilometers) east of Rockford.

