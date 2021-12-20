Bears DC Desai clears protocols in time to work Vikings game

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Mullens is slated to make his first start since last season for San Francisco. The Browns activated him from the practice squad Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, presumably to be their No. 2 behind Case Keenum before the latest wave of positive COVID-19 results. Associated Press

FILE - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and will likely miss Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders as Cleveland deals with a widespread outbreak during its playoff pursuit. Associated Press

FILE - Chicago Bears acting head coach Chris Tabor directs his team during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Chicago. The Chicago Bears could be without all three of their coordinators, including special teams coordinator Tabor, when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Associated Press

This is a 2021 photo of Bill Lazor of the Chicago Bears NFL football team. This image reflects the Chicago Bears active roster as of Friday, April 16, 2021 when this image was taken. The Chicago Bears could be without all three of their coordinators, including Lazor, when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Associated Press

This is a 2021 photo of Sean Desai of the Chicago Bears NFL football team. This image reflects the Chicago Bears active roster as of Friday, April 16, 2021 when this image was taken. The Chicago Bears could be without all three of their coordinators, including Desai, when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Associated Press

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will call plays against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Desai tested positive last week, as did offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor. It was unclear if Lazor or Tabor would work the game. The Bears said Saturday quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo would serve as offensive coordinator if Lazor is out, and assistant special teams coordinator Brian Ginn would fill in for Tabor if he is not cleared.

The Bears also had 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Monday afternoon, including receiver Allen Robinson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, safety Eddie Jackson and backup quarterback Andy Dalton.

Cleveland, which hosts the early game against Las Vegas on Monday - a match moved from Saturday because of the Browns' COVID-19 outbreak - was set to start third-string quarterback Nick Mullens with Baker Mayfield and his backup, Case Keenum, both out while in coronavirus protocols. A person familiar with the decision spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team did not have to reveal its eligible players until later in the day.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is also out after he tested positive last week, when a slew of positive tests tore into Cleveland's roster. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will be Cleveland's interim head coach and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will handle play-calling duties.

Two other games were moved from Sunday to Tuesday night: Washington at Philadelphia and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams. Washington and the Rams had the major COVID-19 outbreaks that forced those games to be moved.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL