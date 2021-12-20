Browns CB Greg Newsome misses Raiders game with concussion

CLEVELAND -- Along with a long list of players and their coach out because of a COVID-19 outbreak, the Cleveland Browns will also be without starting cornerback Greg Newsome for Monday's game against Las Vegas because of a concussion.

A first-round draft pick, Newsome has had a strong season. He'll miss his second game in a row after suffering his concussion on the final play of practice on Dec. 10.

The Raiders are without star tight end Darren Waller, who will miss his third straight game with knee and back injuries. He was originally ruled out last week before the NFL moved the game from Saturday to Monday.

Las Vegas' defense will also be without starting linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe). The Raiders made a late scratch, saying linebacker Will Compton is out for personal reasons.

The Raiders-Browns game was moved by the NFL from Saturday to Monday because of the COVID-19 cluster in Cleveland. Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is one of five offensive starters who are out.

Also, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is out after a positive COVID-19 test. He missed Cleveland's wild-card win at Pittsburgh in January as well.

