Sacramento plays Golden State on 3-game road slide

Sacramento Kings (13-18, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (24-6, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -14.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will look to break its three-game road skid when the Kings face Golden State.

The Warriors are 12-3 in Western Conference games. Golden State is the league leader with 28.0 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 7.3.

The Kings are 9-12 in Western Conference play. Sacramento averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 7-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won 119-107 in the last meeting on Oct. 25. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 27 points, and Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 8.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 23.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 35.3% over the past 10 games for Golden State.

De'Aaron Fox is scoring 21.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 13.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 106.2 points, 46.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 113.4 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (foot), Draymond Green: day to day (hip), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: day to day (knee), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (knee), James Wiseman: out (knee), Jordan Poole: out (health and safety protocols).

Kings: Louis King: out (health and safety protocols), Marvin Bagley III: out (health and safety protocols), Alex Len: out (health and safety protocols), Davion Mitchell: out (health and safety protocols), De'Aaron Fox: out (health and safety protocols), Terence Davis II: out (health protocols), Richaun Holmes: out (eye).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.