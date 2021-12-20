Correction: Changing Economy story
Updated 12/20/2021 10:42 AM
In a story published December 17, 2021, about COVID's impact on the world economy, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Makefigure Co. in Shenzhen, China, is a toymaker. It is a trading company, not a manufacturer.
