NBA postpones five games involving nine teams over next three days due to coronavirus-related concerns
Updated 12/19/2021 1:28 PM
NEW YORK -- NBA postpones five games involving nine teams over next three days due to coronavirus-related concerns.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.