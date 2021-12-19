Guatemala town bids farewell to victim of Mexico truck crash

The remains of Guatemalan migrants, who died in a cargo truck crash in southern Mexico, arrive to La Aurora airport in Guatemala City, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Dozens of people were killed and scores injured when a truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in Tuxtla, Mexico on Dec. 9. Associated Press

Mariela Perez, left, is comforted by a neighbor during the wake of her husband Daniel Arnulfo Perez Uxla, 41, in El Tejar, Guatemala, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Perez Uxla was one of the fifty-six people killed when a truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in Tuxtla, Mexico on Dec. 9. Associated Press

A relative cries as as the remains of Guatemalan migrant Daniel Arnulfo Perez Uxla are taken to be buried in El Tejar, Guatemala, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Perez Uxla was one of the fifty-six people killed when a truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in Tuxtla, Mexico on Dec. 9. Associated Press

Relatives carry a coffin containing the remains of Guatemalan migrant Daniel Arnulfo Perez Uxla, 41, in El Tejar, Guatemala, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Perez Uxla was one of the fifty-six people killed when a truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in Tuxtla, Mexico on Dec. 9. Associated Press

A portrait of Guatemalan migrant Daniel Arnulfo Perez Uxla, 41, hangs over his remains during his wake in El Tejar, Guatemala, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Perez Uxla was one of the fifty-six people killed when a truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in Tuxtla, Mexico, on Dec. 9. Associated Press

GUATEMALA CITY -- The body of Guatemalan migrant Daniel Arnulfo PÃ©rez Uxla was laid out for the memorial service Sunday in his hometown of El Tejar, in the highland province of Chimaltenango.

PÃ©rez Uxla was one of four migrants killed in a Dec. 9 truck crash in southern Mexico whose bodies were returned to their homeland Saturday. A total of 56 migrants died when a people smugglers' semi-trailer truck jammed with migrants overturned on a highway.

PÃ©rez Uxla was a 41-year-old ironworker who left for the United States in hopes of paying off a mortgage on his home, after losing his job during the coronavirus pandemic.

His coffin was surrounded by white and yellow flowers and candles at his tin-roofed home. He left behind a wife and three children.

His wife, Mariela de PÃ©rez, said he would be buried immediately Sunday. 'I don't want to prolong the agony for everyone, especially for my children,' she said.

His and three other migrants' bodies arrived on a charter flight from Mexico on Saturday and were taken in hearses to their hometowns for burial. The other three victims were from San Marcos province, on the border with Mexico.

They were identified as Leonel Estuardo GÃ³mez Zepeda, Daymen Erick Fuentes Bravo, Cecilio Federico Ovalle Cifuentes.

Most of the 56 victims were believed to be from Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

De PÃ©rez still had hopes of finding her husband alive, and she travelled to Mexico after word spread about the accident. After looking in all the hospitals in the Mexican city of Tuxtla Gutierrez, she finally found him in the last place she had wanted to go: the morgue.

'I found him him two days after I arrived, in the morgue,' she said.

De PÃ©rez then went to the curve in the highway where the crash occurred, to light a candle for her husband.

'I am not Catholic, but my in-laws are, and I know they would have wanted me to light a candle at the spot where he died,' she said.

In the town of MalacatÃ¡n, in San Marcos province, Santos GÃ³mez wept over the death of his son Leonel Estuardo GÃ³mez Zepeda, who left behind four daughters.

'He had such high hopes," Santos GÃ³mez said. 'Here, you can only earn enough to eat, nothing more.'

The elder GÃ³mez said he heard about the crash on social media, and then had to identify his son's body.

Assistant Foreign Minister Eduardo HernÃ¡ndez said that so far six of the dead have been identified as Guatemalan citizens, and there is reason to believe 14 more are also Guatemalans.

Authorities say fingerprints have been used to identify the bodies, as well as relatives' identification of their loved ones through photographs.

More than 100 migrants were injured in the crash. Some remain hospitalized in Mexico.

The truck was packed with as many as 250 migrants, and survivors said that speed and weight of the human cargo may have played a role in the crash.