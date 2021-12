Grizzlies come back from 15 down, thump Kings 124-105

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) drives past Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) drives to the basket as Sacramento Kings center Tristan Thompson (13) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives past Sacramento Kings center Tristan Thompson (13) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Desmond Bane scored 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from another double-digit deficit to win, beating the Sacramento Kings 124-105 on Friday night.

Dillon Brooks had 23 points and six rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points to help the Grizzlies to their sixth consecutive road win '" their most since 2016.

Memphis trailed 50-35 early in the second quarter, then outscored Sacramento 68-27 over the next 20 minutes. It's the seventh time this season that the Grizzlies have won after trailing by double digits.

Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 10 assists for the Kings.

Sacramento had to call up three players from its G-League affiliate earlier in the day after point guard De'Aaron Fox, first-round draft pick Davion Mitchell and center Alex Len were entered into the NBA health and safety protocols. They joined Marvin Bagley, Terence Davis and interim coach Alvin Gentry, who were placed in the protocols earlier this week.

It didn't seem to matter early but the Kings faded and lost their fourth in five games.

The Grizzlies took control with a 14-6 run to open the third quarter. Bane later scored seven straight to push Memphis' lead to 91-75.

After Sacramento pulled within 105-89 following back-to-back 3s by Buddy Hield, Jackson cut down the lane for a thunderous two-handed dunk, then added two free throws and a layup as Memphis pulled away.

Two nights after rallying from 10 down to beat Portland, Memphis came out sluggish and trailed 50-35 in the second quarter before coming back to lead at the half. Brooks, who was hit with a technical foul 44 seconds into the first quarter, made a clutch 3-pointer as part of the Grizzlies rally.

KINGS' QUETA MAKES HISTORY

Sacramento rookie Neemias Queta became the first player from Portugal to play in the NBA. A second-round pick under a two-way contract, Queta had four rebounds and an assist in eight minutes.

THIEVERY

Memphis' De'Anthony Melton ripped the ball out of Justin Robinson's hands near the Kings basket late in the first quarter, drove to the other end and scored. That was one of 11 steals by the Grizzlies, extending their franchise record to 10 games with 10 or more.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis is 8-1 in December. ' Bane and Jones scored nine points apiece in the third quarter. ' Santi Aldama was held out because of right calf soreness.

Kings: Richaun Holmes (right eye) sat out his fifth consecutive game. ' Sacramento signed guard Justin Thompson signed a 10-day contract. Thompson has previously been with the Wizards, Thunder and Bucks.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Play the Trail Blazers in Memphis on Sunday.

Kings: Face the Spurs at Golden 1 Center on Sunday afternoon. San Antonio has won three straight against Sacramento.



