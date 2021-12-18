Leipzig slumps to loss at home, Gladbach gives win away

Gladbach's Breel Embolo celebrates after scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between TSG Hoffenheim and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Sinsheim, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Berlin's Max Kruse , left, Berlin's Grischa Proemel, right, and Bochum's Anthony Losilla (on the ground) fight for the ball.during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and Union Berlin in Bochum, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Gladbach's Breel Embolo, front, and Hoffenheim's Florian Grillitsch fight for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between TSG Hoffenheim and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Sinsheim, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Frankfurt's Timothy Chandler, left, and Mainz's Aaron Martin battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FSV Mainz in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Frankfurt's Jesper Lindstrom, second left, celebrates scoring with teammates Rafael Santos Borr', Sebastian Rode and Timothy Chandler during the Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FSV Mainz in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Hoffenheim's Kevin Akpoguma, right, celebrates scoring with teammate Ihlas Bebou during the Bundesliga soccer match between TSG Hoffenheim and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Sinsheim, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele, left, and Bielefeld's Janni Serra fight for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Arminia Bielefeld in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele holds his head after a collision during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Arminia Bielefeld in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Leipzig's player Benjamin Henrichs reacts during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Arminia Bielefeld in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Bielefeld players celebrate scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Arminia Bielefeld in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP) Associated Press

BERLIN -- Leipzig's hopes of a fresh start under a new coach are fading after losing at home to 10-man Arminia Bielefeld 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Japanese midfielder Masaya Okugawa scored the visitors' second goal in the 75th minute, not long after Fabian Klos was sent off for a bad challenge on Leipzig defender Willi Orban.

Janni Serra put Bielefeld in front from a rebound in the 57th, and Leipzig was unable to make its undoubted attacking prowess count, with AndrÃ© Silva, AngeliÃ±o, Christopher Nkunku and Benjamin Henrichs all missing chances.

It was the first loss in three games for new Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco, who took over this month after the club dismissed Jesse Marsch. Tedesco started with a win over Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach, then a draw at Augsburg before the loss to Bielefeld in the last round before the winter break.

It leaves Leipzig ninth, far from the Champions League qualification places.

Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma scored in injury time to deny Gladbach its first win after a run of four defeats. Breel Embolo had the visitors on their way to victory, but they failed to stop Akpoguma equalizing in the 91st for 1-1.

A brilliant early goal from Max Kruse was enough for Union Berlin to finish the year on a high after winning at Bochum 1-0. Kruse got married on Thursday but showed no ill effects from the honeymoon in the 16th minute when he met Grischa PrÃ¶mel's layoff with a half volley inside the top left corner.

Union climbed to sixth, level on points with fifth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, which defeated Mainz 1-0 in their derby thanks to a goal from Jesper LindstrÃ¶m.

Last-placed Greuther FÃ¼rth held Augsburg to 0-0.

Hertha Berlin hosted Borussia Dortmund in the late game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

CiarÃ¡n Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP