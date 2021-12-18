Moderate earthquake shakes Milan; no reports of injuries
Posted12/18/2021 7:00 AM
ROME -- An moderate earthquake rattled Italy's financial capital of Milan on Saturday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Italy's Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology said the quake had a preliminary magnitude between 4.3 and 4.8. It struck at 11:34 a.m. (1034 GMT; 5:34 a.m. EST) in the province of Bergamo.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.