'Spider-Man: No Way Home' snags eye-popping $50M in previews

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland in Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home." (Sony Pictures via AP) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- For the first time since the pandemic began, the box office is booming. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' grossed $50 million in Thursday previews alone, a stunning start for a movie set to break pandemic records.

Sony Pictures' 'No Way Home" scored the third-largest preview total ever, trailing only those for 'Avengers: Endgame' ($60 million) and 'The Force Awakens" ($57 million). Previews once featured only late-night screenings, but they have steadily moved earlier in the day; 'No Way Home' began playing around 3 p.m. in 3,767 locations.

But there was no exaggerating the eye-popping total for the Marvel release, starring Tom Holland. 'No Way Home' is on pace to be the first release of the pandemic to surpass $100 million. It could go as high as $150 million. The previous best of this year was also a Marvel-Sony release, 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage,' which launched with $90.1 million.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is managing to pack theaters even as the spreading omicron variant is forcing closures in the entertainment industry, including numerous Broadway shows. As recently as last week, when Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' opened softly, the box office had been fitfully sputtering back to life.

But while some moviegoers, particularly older ticket-buyers, have been more reluctant, the younger, devoted Marvel fanbase has proven resistant to the pandemic challenges of moviegoing. With 'No Way Home," Marvel releases will make up five of the top six films of the year, including 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage," 'Black Widow' and 'Eternals.'

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP