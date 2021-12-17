 

Boeing drops COVID-19 requirement for US employees

 
Associated Press
Updated 12/17/2021 5:24 PM

SEATTLE -- Aerospace giant Boeing said Friday it's suspending a company vaccination requirement for all U.S.-based employees.

The Seattle Times reports the company adopted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in October to ensure compliance with the federal executive order that required all employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated.

 

The mandate faced opposition from a vocal minority of Boeing workers.

In an internal company announcement, Boeing told employees its decision to suspend the mandate 'comes after a detailed review of a U.S. District Court ruling earlier this month that halts the enforcement of a federal executive order requiring vaccinations for federal contractors.'

Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal, who is vaccinated, told the newspaper he still wants 'to encourage every one of our workforce to get vaccinated.'

Pointing to how critical vaccination is for hope of a global air travel recovery, Deal added that 'the world, and the airline industry, will recover under vaccination.'

Boeing's statement cited 'over 92% of the company's U.S.-based workforce having registered as being fully vaccinated or having received a religious or medical accommodation.'

That means 8%, or about 10,000, U.S. employees could have been under threat to lose their jobs under the mandate.

