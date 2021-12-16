27 feared dead in building fire in Osaka

Rescuers gather in front of a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Japan's NHK says a fire broke out in the building and dozens of people were feared dead. (Yukie Nishizawa/Kyodo News via AP) Associated Press

Firefighters stand on a floor at a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Japan's NHK says a fire broke out in the building and dozens of people were feared dead. (Kyodo News via AP) Associated Press

Fire engines park near a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Dozens of people are feared dead after a fire broke out in the building, fire department officials said Friday. (Kyodo News via AP) Associated Press

Rescuers attend to victims following a fire at a building in Osaka, western Japan Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Dozens of people are feared dead after a fire broke out in the building, fire department officials said Friday. (Kyodo News via AP) Associated Press

Fire engines park near a building, center in the background, where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Dozens of people are feared dead after a fire broke out in the building, fire department officials said Friday. (Yukie Nishizawa/Kyodo News via AP) Associated Press

Policemen and firefighters gather near a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Dozens of people are feared dead after a fire broke out in the building, fire department officials said Friday. (Kyodo News via AP) Associated Press

TOKYO -- Twenty-seven people were feared dead after a fire broke out in a building in Osaka in western Japan, fire department officials said Friday, and police were investigating arson as a possible cause.

The fire started on the fourth floor of an eight-story building in the shopping and entertainment area of Kitashinchi, Osaka city fire department official Akira Kishimoto said.

Twenty-eight people were affected, 27 of whom were found in a state of cardiac arrest, Kishimoto said. So far 23 people have been taken to nearby hospitals, he said.

The building houses an internal medicine clinic, an English language school and other businesses, NHK national television said.

The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately known. Osaka police said they were investigating to determine whether the fire was caused by arson or an accident.

People on other floors of the building were believed to have been evacuated, Kishimoto said.

NHK footage showed dozens of fire engines and police vehicles on the street near the building, with onlookers watching the development from across the street.

NHK quoted a witness saying she heard a woman's voice coming from the fourth floor asking for help. Another witness told TV Asahi he saw orange flames and gray smoke coming out of windows on the fourth floor of the building when he stepped outside after hearing a commotion.

In all, 70 fire engines were mobilized to fight the fire, which was mostly extinguished within about 30 minutes of an emergency call, officials said.