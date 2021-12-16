Grains higher, Livestock mixed
Updated 12/16/2021 3:45 PM
Wheat for Mar. gained 14.50 cents at $7.7050 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 5.50 cents at $5.9125 a bushel, Mar. oats was up .75 cent at $7.1175 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 14.75 cents at $12.7725 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .27 cent at $1.3527 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .85 cent at $1.6257 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs rose 1.03 cents at $.8035 a pound.
