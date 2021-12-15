Aguero announces retirement from soccer for health reasons
Posted12/15/2021 7:00 AM
BARCELONA, Spain -- Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero announced his immediate retirement on Wednesday for health reasons.
The 33-year-old Argentina striker underwent heart tests after leaving the field, holding his chest, during Barcelona's match against Alaves in the Spanish league on Oct. 30.
His condition has since been evaluated, and a tearful Aguero said at a press conference at Camp Nou that he had decided to stop playing.
Aguero is one of the world's most well-known players, having only joined Barcelona in the offseason after ending a 10-year stint at Manchester City during which he became a great of the English game.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.