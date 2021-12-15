No. 1 SC women beat No. 15 Duke, 5th win over top-15 teams

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) and guard Zia Cooke (1) react during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. -- Aliyah Boston had 19 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks while top-ranked South Carolina dominated the boards to beat No. 15 Duke 55-46 on Wednesday night.

South Carolina finished with a 45-25 rebounding advantage that included 19-5 on the offensive glass, leading to a 17-4 edge in second-chance points. That helped offset 35% shooting to secure the team's fifth win against an opponent ranked 15th or better in the AP Top 25 this season.

Duke trimmed a 16-point deficit to 42-35 early in the fourth period, but South Carolina (11-0) responded by scoring on five straight possessions.

Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils (8-1), whose defense made South Carolina work. But the offense struggled to get going.

NO. 16 SOUTH FLORIDA 69, STETSON 50

TAMPA, Fla. -- Elisa Pinzan scored all 12 of her points in the first half, Shae Leverett had 10 points and nine rebounds and South Florida beat Stetson.

USF (7-3) pulled away in the fourth quarter as Stetson missed 15 straight shots, starting late in the third.

Tippy Robertson scored 12 points for Stetson (6-5).

NO. 22 LSU 100, ALCORN STATE 36

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Khayla Pointer scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and three steals as LSU blew out Alcorn State.

Alexis Morris scored 14 points for the Tigers (8-1), who put all 13 players in the scoring column for the second straight game. LSU shot 61% with a 46-21 rebounding advantage.

Maya Claytor scored 13 points for Alcorn State (0-8), which shot 26%.

NO. 24 OHIO STATE 97, ALABAMA STATE 51

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Taylor Mikesell established season bests with 27 points and seven 3-pointers as Ohio State raced past Alabama State.

Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 12 points and pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes (8-2).

Brazyll Watkins scored 11 points for Alabama State (1-6).

___

