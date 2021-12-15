Man gets 25 years in fatal St. Louis carjacking attempt

ST. LOUIS -- An East St. Louis, Illinois, man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in federal prison for killing a man during an attempted carjacking in St. Louis in 2019.

Demario Hunter pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court prior to the sentencing.

Federal prosecutors say Hunter, 33, and two other men tried to take a 2013 Ford Escape from James A. Sapone, leading to a struggle during which Hunter fatally shot Sapone. The crime happened on Sept. 6, 2019.

Trials are still pending for the other two suspects.